Pune: Man kills wife, dies by suicide; note hints at ‘personal issues’

A 60-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned and strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide at their home in Pune’s Bhosari MIDC area Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Shivray Tukaram Aivale (60), who worked as a watchman, and his wife Shantabai (56). Officials said the couple lived with their son, daughter-in-law and a grandson. While their daughter-in-law was out of station, Wednesday morning, the couple’s son and grandson left home for some work.

Around 1.30 pm, when the couple’s son returned, he found his father dead and Shantabai lying unresponsive in the bathroom with injuries.

Senior Inspector Pradeep Patil said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the husband strangled and hit the wife with a wooden stool leading to her death. Shivray is suspected to have died by suicide. We found a note, believed to have been written by Shivray, which points to a discord between the two over some personal issues. Further probe is on.”

Patil said Shivray was not employed for the last 10 years and had recently started working as a watchman.