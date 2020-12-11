Pune: Man kills wife at hospital where she worked

The woman was rushed to doctors for treatment but she succumbed to her injuries. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday afternoon. Police have launched a search for him.

The deceased, Kirti Pote (43), worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Kothrud.

An offence of murder has been lodged at the Alankar police station against her husband, Ravikumar Pote (50). Police said Kirti and Ravikumar were living together with their daughter in Dahanukar Colony in Kothrud.

“Ravikumar went to the hospital where Kirti worked. He then attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot later,” said Senior Police Inspector Sayaji Gaware of Alankar police station.

The woman was rushed to doctors for treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd