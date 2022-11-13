scorecardresearch
Man kills relative after accusing her of performing black magic: Police

Around 1.30 pm, Shrinivas came to the spot. He accused Lakshmibai of performing black magic on their family and also claimed that she was not letting him meet his mother, said police. He allegedly attacked Lakshmibai with a sharp knife and killed her. 

Sagar Dasa (39) of Wadgaon Sheri has lodged the first information report in this case at the Chandan Nagar police station.

A 59-year-old man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law as he believed that she had performed black magic on their family. Police have identified the accused as Shrinivas Shriram and the victim as Lakshmibai Shriram (54).





