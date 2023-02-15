scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

In hit-and-run, man dies after being knocked down by ambulance on Pune Bangalore Highway

The police have identified the deceased as Sheshrao Laxman Chavan, a resident of Ambegaon Khurd.

Pune Bangalore highway hit and runA First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered by Chavan's son-in-law, Kumar Alkunte. (Representational)
Listen to this article
In hit-and-run, man dies after being knocked down by ambulance on Pune Bangalore Highway
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 46-year-old man working as a security guard was killed after he was hit by an ambulance while crossing the Pune-Bangalore Highway in Narhe. The police arrested the ambulance driver, who had fled the scene after the accident, a day later on Tuesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Sheshrao Laxman Chavan, a resident of Ambegaon Khurd. Officials from Sinhagad Road police station said that Chavan was crossing the road in front of a bank at around 12.30 pm on Monday as he wanted to withdraw money.

Also Read |Pune Inc: Nine-month-old Blockfenders raises $1.5 mn to create secure data exchange network for companies

Chavan bent under the divider railing at the road median, and as he stood up on the other side, he was hit by the ambulance, an officer said. The driver of the ambulance fled from the scene after the accident. Chavan was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced ‘dead on arrival’.

More from Pune

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered by Chavan’s son-in-law, Kumar Alkunte. “After the FIR was registered, a search was launched for the ambulance driver. On Tuesday, we arrested Mulchand Yadav, who is 30.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:56 IST
Next Story

No fresh proposals received from Delhi Govt for filling public prosecutor vacancies: UPSC to Delhi HC

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close