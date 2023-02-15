In hit-and-run, man dies after being knocked down by ambulance on Pune Bangalore Highway

A 46-year-old man working as a security guard was killed after he was hit by an ambulance while crossing the Pune-Bangalore Highway in Narhe. The police arrested the ambulance driver, who had fled the scene after the accident, a day later on Tuesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Sheshrao Laxman Chavan, a resident of Ambegaon Khurd. Officials from Sinhagad Road police station said that Chavan was crossing the road in front of a bank at around 12.30 pm on Monday as he wanted to withdraw money.

Chavan bent under the divider railing at the road median, and as he stood up on the other side, he was hit by the ambulance, an officer said. The driver of the ambulance fled from the scene after the accident. Chavan was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced ‘dead on arrival’.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered by Chavan’s son-in-law, Kumar Alkunte. “After the FIR was registered, a search was launched for the ambulance driver. On Tuesday, we arrested Mulchand Yadav, who is 30.”