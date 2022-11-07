scorecardresearch
Man killed, daughter injured as speeding motorcycle hits their two-wheeler in Pune

The accident occurred on Swami Vivekanand Road in Bibvewadi around 11 pm on Saturday when Mohit Shrihari Palshikar, 38, and his daughter were going home.

The unidentified motorcycle rider has been booked, the police said. (Representational Photo)

A man going home with his daughter died in a road accident in Pune’s Bibvewadi Saturday night when a motorcycle allegedly hit their two-wheeler, the police said. The unidentified motorcycle rider has been booked, they added.

Officers identified the deceased as Mohit Shrihari Palshikar, 38, a resident of Priyadarshni Chawl in the Bibvewadi area. His wife Poonam Palshikar, 32, lodged a complaint in this regard at the local police station on Sunday.

According to the police, around 11 pm on Saturday, Palshikar and his daughter were going home when a speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler on Swami Vivekanand Road. While the impact killed Palshikar, his daughter sustained injuries.

An offence of negligent driving has been lodged against the motorcycle rider as per sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (rash/negligent act to endanger human life), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

