scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MUST READ

Man killed after PMPML bus knocks down motorcycle

The deceased, Aadesh Popat Kamble (23), was a resident of Indira Nagar in Lohegaon and the bus driver has been booked on charges of negligent driving.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 28, 2021 3:06:24 am
road accident, accident, Pune, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal ltd, Pune newsThe deceased was returning home on his motorcycle when a PMPML bus coming from the side opposite him knocked him down at 10 pm on October 24. The impact was so severe that Aadesh died, police said. (File Photo)

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus knocked down a motorcycle causing the death of a young rider on the Airport Road in Lohegaon.

The deceased, Aadesh Popat Kamble (23), was a resident of Indira Nagar in Lohegaon. His mother, Alka Kamble, lodged the FIR in this case at Vimantal police station on Tuesday.

The deceased was returning home on his motorcycle when a PMPML bus coming from the side opposite him knocked him down at 10 pm on October 24. The impact was so severe that Aadesh died, police said.

Click here for more

The bus driver has been booked on charges of negligent driving.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement