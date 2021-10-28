Man killed after PMPML bus knocks down motorcycle

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus knocked down a motorcycle causing the death of a young rider on the Airport Road in Lohegaon.

The deceased, Aadesh Popat Kamble (23), was a resident of Indira Nagar in Lohegaon. His mother, Alka Kamble, lodged the FIR in this case at Vimantal police station on Tuesday.

The deceased was returning home on his motorcycle when a PMPML bus coming from the side opposite him knocked him down at 10 pm on October 24. The impact was so severe that Aadesh died, police said.

The bus driver has been booked on charges of negligent driving.