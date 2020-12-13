Man kidnapped from home and murdered

The deceased, Sachin Chaudhary, had five offences registered against him including one of attempt to murder. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man who was kidnapped from his house in Talawade on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday was bludgeoned to death ahd his body thrown into a river near Shirgaon, police has said.

The deceased, Sachin Chaudhary, had five offences registered against him including one of attempt to murder. The police have booked 10 persons in the case, including some history-sheeters. Chaudhary’s body has been recovered.

According to police, after a group of people barged into Chaudhary’s house and forcibly took him away, his father registered a case of kidnapping and named some suspects in the FIR.

Woman suffers miscarriage after being hit by tempo

A 23-year-old woman who was six months pregnant suffered a miscarriage after she was hit by a tempo in Sant Tukaram Nagar in Pimpri at 6.30 pm on Friday.

The mishap took place when the woman and her husband, who is a factory worker, were on their way home. When they were walking past the main gate of DY Patil Arts, Commerce and Science College, she was hit by a tempo from behind. She fell down on the ground and sustained serious injuries on her hands and abdomen. Assistant Inspector Sudhir Chavan said, “After the accident, some people took her to a hospital where, during treatment, she suffered a miscarriage. The woman is now said to be out of danger and is being treated for her injuries.”

The tempo driver, Santosh Pawar (28), has been booked and detained.

