Man kidnapped, beaten to death over debt; 2 held

Police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and beating a 32-year-old man to death over the money he owed to them for cricket betting.

The deceased, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Anbule, was unemployed. The accused have been identified as Vishal Amrale (35) and Lahu Mane (40), both bookies.

Based on a complaint by Nikhil’s wife, an FIR was registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Monday. “Nikhil had been involved in cricket betting through Amrale and Mane. The two were demanding Rs 28,000 that Nikhil owed to them…Nikhil was beaten up on November 15 night, before being kidnapped. We have arrested Amrale and Mane,” said an officer from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.