Man issues rape threat to actress, challenges to get him arrested; held in Pune

A 33-year-old man was traced and arrested from Pune by the Oshiwara police for issuing rape and kidnapping threats to a 20-year-old budding actress, officials have said. The victim told the police the accused was an online friend and that he suspected she may have informed his girlfriend that he was cheating on her.

The accused, Vijay Rathod, runs a small business and is a resident of Pune. The complainant told the police that she has a profile on the “Qwick Live” app and has 50,000 followers on it.

She met Rathod on the app and they started chatting. She told the police that she has never met him in real life. He used a fake name, Mayank, and later changed it to Yamaha. He started discussing his personal life with her saying she was like his sister. After a few months, he started abusing her for speaking with other men on the app. The complainant then blocked him.

The complainant told the police that the accused had two girlfriends and he suspected that she would inform them about the double dating. The accused then started posting sexually explicit comments on her social media profile. The complainant told police that he posted an audio comment on her profile threatening to rape and kidnap her. He also said that she lodge a police complaint but they will not be able to arrest him.

The complainant registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the Oshiwara police station earlier this year under sections 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty of woman), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 A (transmitting obscene or sexual explicit content in electronic form) of the IT act.

The accused was arrested on January 26 and remanded to police custody for two days. He was subsequently granted bail.