Man hurt after being attacked by bull, animal owner held

Pune City Police have arrested the owner of a bull which attacked and injured a 32-year-old man at Sangrun in Haveli.

The victim, Subhash Londhe, had lodged the first information report at the Uttam Nagar police station on Friday. Police have now arrested the bull owner, Tukaram Kadam (55) for allegedly failing to control his buffalo.

Police said the incident took place when Londhe was working at a farm house in Sangrun around 1 pm on September 24. Kadam was taking his bull somewhere and passed through the area.

Police said the bull attacked Londhe suddenly, lifted him with its horns and threw him on the ground. Londhe sustained serious injuries and fractured his hand. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, due to which he was not able to lodge a police complaint immediately.