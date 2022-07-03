Man held for house break-in and theft of gold, silver ornaments

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of about a kilogram of gold and three kilograms of silver ornaments from a flat in Bibwewadi area. Police said the arrested suspect is a history sheeter on the records of Pune and Hyderabad police and has 18 burglary cases registered against him.

On June 20, a daylight house break-in was reported in an apartment in Bibwewadi area while all family members were out to buy a puppy. The burglar had entered the house by bending the grills of the balcony window and had decamped with gold ornaments weighing over one kilograms and silver valuable weighing over three kilograms. An offence of house break-in was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

On Saturday, sleuths from the Unit 1 of the crime branch of the Pune City Police, who were gathering information on suspects involved in cases of thefts and burglaries, received a tip-off that a history-sheeter wanted in several burglary cases was coming to Khadimachine area in Kondhwa to meet a relative.

Based on the information received, a trap was laid in the area and the suspect identified as Shakeel Ansari (34) alias Bona alias Mustafa was arrested. During interrogation, his involvement in the break-in at Bibwewadi flat came to light. Ansari was handed over to the Bibwewadi police station for further investigation.

Inspector Sandeep Bhosale, who is in charge of Unit-1 of the Crime Branch, said Ansari is on police records and has as many 18 offences registered against him at Khadak, Wanawadi, Kondhwa and Marketyard police stations in Pune and is also wanted by the Hyderabad police.