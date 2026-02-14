Man holds gun to own head on PMC premises, threatens to end life; FIR lodged

An offence was registered against a man who allegedly pointed a gun at himself and threatened to die by suicide on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday. Police have identified the accused as Mahendra Narsingh Lonkar, resident of Kondhwa Khurd.

A PMC staffer Ganesh Thombre lodged the first information report (FIR) at Shivajinagar police station. Police said the accused went to the Property Tax Department on the second floor in PMC building in Shivajinagar on Friday afternoon, seeking details of his pending property tax dues under the ongoing amnesty scheme. Around 3.15 pm, after finding out about the pending dues, he allegedly raised his voice claiming that excessive tax was imposed on him.