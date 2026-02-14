Man holds gun to own head on PMC premises, threatens to end life; FIR lodged

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
An offence was registered against a man who allegedly pointed a gun at himself and threatened to die by suicide on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday. Police have identified the accused as Mahendra Narsingh Lonkar, resident of Kondhwa Khurd.
A PMC staffer Ganesh Thombre lodged the first information report (FIR) at Shivajinagar police station. Police said the accused went to the Property Tax Department on the second floor in PMC building in Shivajinagar on Friday afternoon, seeking details of his pending property tax dues under the ongoing amnesty scheme. Around 3.15 pm, after finding out about the pending dues, he allegedly raised his voice claiming that excessive tax was imposed on him.
He then allegedly started shouting and threatened to kill himself by jumping from the PMC building, the FIR stated. Police said the accused further told PMC staffers he had a licenced revolver. He allegedly took a revolver out and pointed it at himself, saying he would end his life.
PMC staffers and security guards tried to control him and informed the police about the incident. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot to investigate.
Police booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 226 (Attempt to commit suicide with the intent to compel or restrain any public servant from discharging his official duty), 125 (Act endangering human life or personal safety of others), 35(1)(2) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Police inspector Amar Kalange of Shivajinagar police station said, “Probe revealed that the accused has been issued a gun licence. He has not been arrested yet. Further investigation is on.”
