Man held in UP for murder of 65-yr-old Pune woman

PUNE CITY police has arrested the man who fled to Uttar Pradesh (UP) after allegedly murdering a 65-year-old woman and robbed valuables at her residence in Bhilarewadi in Katraj last week.

Police have identified the accused as Badal alias Sugga Bind (27), native of Prayagraj in UP. The victim, Paruba Kisan Sawant, who lived alone, was found dead at her residence on July 12. Probe revealed that she was strangled. Gold ornaments and cash, all amounting to Rs 5.38 lakh, was also burgled from her house. Paruba’s brother Shahaji Chandanshive lodged the FIR at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station. Based on his complaint, police booked the accused under sections 302, 397,460 of the IPC. Police said the deceased, the accused, and the complainant resided in the same area and they also worked at the same place as labourers. The accused reportedly visited Paruba often.

A police team went to UP and arrested Bind on July 15. The police then brought him to Pune. A Pune court remanded him to police custody till July 21.