scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Man held in UP for murder of 65-yr-old Pune woman

Police have identified the accused as Badal alias Sugga Bind (27), native of Prayagraj in UP.

Pune |
July 19, 2022 1:35:38 am
A police team went to UP and arrested Bind on July 15. The police then brought him to Pune. A Pune court remanded him to police custody till July 21. (File)

PUNE CITY police has arrested the man who fled to Uttar Pradesh (UP) after allegedly murdering a 65-year-old woman and robbed valuables at her residence in Bhilarewadi in Katraj last week.

Police have identified the accused as Badal alias Sugga Bind (27), native of Prayagraj in UP. The victim, Paruba Kisan Sawant, who lived alone, was found dead at her residence on July 12. Probe revealed that she was strangled. Gold ornaments and cash, all amounting to Rs 5.38 lakh, was also burgled from her house. Paruba’s brother Shahaji Chandanshive lodged the FIR at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station. Based on his complaint, police booked the accused under sections 302, 397,460 of the IPC. Police said the deceased, the accused, and the complainant resided in the same area and they also worked at the same place as labourers. The accused reportedly visited Paruba often.

More from Pune

A police team went to UP and arrested Bind on July 15. The police then brought him to Pune. A Pune court remanded him to police custody till July 21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement