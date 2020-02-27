Pune: Man held for ‘threatening to bomb hospital’

Senior Inspector Jayram Paygude of Cyber police station said, “The accussed does not have a job or business. He holds a postgraduate degree in physics. Further investigation is on.” (file) Senior Inspector Jayram Paygude of Cyber police station said, “The accussed does not have a job or business. He holds a postgraduate degree in physics. Further investigation is on.” (file)

The Cyber police station of Pune City Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man, who they said holds a postgraduate degree in physics, for allegedly threatening to bomb Noble Hospital in Hadapsar if it did not pay him Rs 19 lakh.

Police have identified the accused as Pravin Hirachan Kumbhar, a resident of Bhekrai Nagar in Hadapsar. They said Noble Hospital had received three emails on January 29, January 31 and February 7. In the emails, the sender had demanded Rs 10 lakh and threatened to bomb the hospital using 500 gm of explosives if his demand was not met.

Dr Girish Bhosale had lodged the first information report (FIR) on February 7, after which investigators began probing the email address allegedly used by the accused. A probe revealed that the accused allegedly logged into the email address while moving around different locations in Maharashtra and Goa, using open Wi-Fi networks.

Police contacted the internet companies and investigated the details before identifying Kumbhar as the person who allegedly sent the bomb threats. A team then arrested Kumbhar, who has been booked under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, as per a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber) Sambhaji Kadam.

Senior Inspector Jayram Paygude of Cyber police station said, “Kumbhar does not have a job or business. He holds a postgraduate degree in physics. Further investigation is on.”

