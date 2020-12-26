Man held for stealing batteries, iron pipe from FTII premises: Police

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted a tempo near Mhatre bridge and during the search, recovered the stolen items from the vehicle. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle batteries and other material from the premises of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI). Police have identified the accused as Rahul Ram Bhandve.

As per a case filed at the Deccan police station, 10 batteries of two-wheelers, an iron pipe, window grills and other material, all worth Rs 18,500, were stolen from the FTII campus.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted a tempo near Mhatre bridge and during the search, recovered the stolen items from the vehicle. “The accused worked for a contractor appointed by the FTII for cleaning the premises, so he used to visit the institute on some days… when he stole the various items,” said Senior Police Inspector Murlidhar Karpe.

