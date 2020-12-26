scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Man held for stealing batteries, iron pipe from FTII premises: Police

As per a case filed at the Deccan police station, 10 batteries of two-wheelers, an iron pipe, window grills and other material, all worth Rs 18,500, were stolen from the FTII campus.

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 26, 2020 11:19:43 pm
Pune Man held, Pune arrest, FTII Pune, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsActing on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted a tempo near Mhatre bridge and during the search, recovered the stolen items from the vehicle. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle batteries and other material from the premises of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI). Police have identified the accused as Rahul Ram Bhandve.

As per a case filed at the Deccan police station, 10 batteries of two-wheelers, an iron pipe, window grills and other material, all worth Rs 18,500, were stolen from the FTII campus.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted a tempo near Mhatre bridge and during the search, recovered the stolen items from the vehicle. “The accused worked for a contractor appointed by the FTII for cleaning the premises, so he used to visit the institute on some days… when he stole the various items,” said Senior Police Inspector Murlidhar Karpe.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement