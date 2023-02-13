scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Man held for stabbing son, mother-in-law inside police station

According to police, Saturday night Mangesh's wife Pooja (23) had come to the police station along with her son Viraj, her parents Damodar Palve (49) and Pushpa to register a case of "domestic violence" against her husband.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for “stabbing” his four-year-old son and 46-year-old mother-in-law inside a police station in Hadapsar Saturday night, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Mahada Tare (30), a resident of Vadgaon Sheri, who works as a security guard at an Information Technology cluster in Pune.

When Mangesh learnt that his wife and her parents are at the police station, he turned up before the police officials and insisted there was “no dispute” between him and his wife, police said.

In between, he approached his mother-in-law, who was holding his son in her arms, on the pretext of greeting her and touching her feet for blessings.

But as soon as he bent down, Mangesh “took out a knife” hidden in his jacket and “charged” at his mother-in-law. Before the police officials could overpower him, he “inflicted injuries” on the face of his mother-in-law and son, police said.

He was immediately held while the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Mangesh has been booked under attempt to murder and various others charges. He was produced before a local court Sunday which remanded him to police custody, police added.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:55 IST
