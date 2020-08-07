Man held for selling imported cigarettes without warning labels

Police said they are probing the case to find out from where Banaram Gomaji Chaudhary bought the cigarettes. (Representational) Police said they are probing the case to find out from where Banaram Gomaji Chaudhary bought the cigarettes. (Representational)

Pune City Police have arrested a grocery shop operator for allegedly selling imported cigarettes without warning messages on the boxes.

The accused was identified as Banaram Gomaji Chaudhari (35). An offence has been lodged against him at the Chandan Nagar police station as per relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided Chaudhary’s grocery shop at Sainikwadi in Wadgaonsheri area on Wednesday. A press release issued by the police stated that a stock of imported cigarettes of foreign companies worth Rs 7,65,960 was recovered from the spot.

“Chaudhary runs a grocery shop, but under its guise, he was selling imported cigarettes without warning messages or signs, which is illegal,” an inspector said.

Police said they are probing the case to find out from where Chaudhary bought the cigarettes.

