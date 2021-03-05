Man held for posting ‘derogatory video’ on former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Local BJP office-bearer Komal Shinde lodged the FIR at Wakad police station. (File Photo)

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a derogatory video about BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on YouTube.

Police identified the accused as Yuvraj Bhagwan Dakhale (36), a resident of Tapkir Nagar, Kalewadi area of Pimpri. Police said Dakhale allegedly posted a video on YouTube that had content purportedly defaming Fadnavis.

BJP leaders had raised the issue in the Assembly, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had assured them that action would be taken.

As per a press release issued on Friday by the police, Dakhale was arrested under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.