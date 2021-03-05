scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Man held for posting ‘derogatory video’ on former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leaders had raised the issue in the Assembly, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had assured them that action would be taken.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 5, 2021 9:33:22 pm
Devendra FadnavisLocal BJP office-bearer Komal Shinde lodged the FIR at Wakad police station. (File Photo)

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a derogatory video about BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on YouTube.

Local BJP office-bearer Komal Shinde lodged the FIR at Wakad police station.

Police identified the accused as Yuvraj Bhagwan Dakhale (36), a resident of Tapkir Nagar, Kalewadi area of Pimpri. Police said Dakhale allegedly posted a video on YouTube that had content purportedly defaming Fadnavis.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

BJP leaders had raised the issue in the Assembly, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had assured them that action would be taken.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

As per a press release issued on Friday by the police, Dakhale was arrested under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement