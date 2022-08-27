Man held for ‘killing lover’s husband’; saw web-series, crime films before plotting attack: Police

Pune city police have arrested two persons, including the key accused, for allegedly killing Akshay Prakash Bhise (26) at Chandan Nagar on August 21. Police said the key accused, Santosh Satyavan Shinde (28), had an affair with Bhise’s wife before their marriage and killed him in the hope of rekindling the relationship after eliminating her husband. The other person to be arrested is Sangram alias Babu Bamne (27), Shinde’s alleged associate in the crime. Both Shinde and Bamne are residents of Solapur.

According to police, Bhise was a garbage van worker residing in Kharadi. Shinde was upset with Bhise’s wife for calling off her relationship with him after marriage. Shinde saw Bhise as a hurdle to his hopes of rekindling the affair and, hence, he allegedly conspired with Bamne and allegedly shot him dead in the wee hours of August 21, police said.

An FIR in this case was filed at the Chandan Nagar police station.

Police said over the course of investigation, they scanned CCTV footage of the crime scene and other locations. They eventually gathered clues

about the suspects and the sports bike they had used for committing the crime.

A team from the Crime Branch headed by inspector Jayant Rajurkar arrested Shinde from Bidar in Karnataka on August 25. Police said Shinde was residing at Bhalki in Bidar district. His aide Bamne was working as a manager at a hotel in Tembhurni in Solapur district.

According to a press release issued by the police on Thursday, the probe by assistant police inspector Vikas Jadhav revealed that before hatching the plan to kill Bhise, Shinde saw some web series, television serials and movies based on crime. He then procured a pistol illegally, the release stated, adding that he also stole a sports bike from Karnataka and got a helmet to shield his face.

Police said Shinde kept watch on the movements of Bhise. Along with Bambe, he came to Pune on the bike. Shinde allegedly opened fire at Bhise before the two fled the spot.

The duo was handed over to the Chandan Nagar police station for further investigation. Police said they were probing where Shinde procured the pistol for killing Bhise.