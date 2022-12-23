Man held for ‘killing friend, staging it as suicide’

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old friend — who worked at a call centre — in Kothrud area following a dispute and staging the death as a suicide, said officials.

The accused — Vasant Awasare — allegedly hanged the body of the victim, Paresh Shankar Kandhare, to a ceiling fan with a shawl, and reported the death to a hospital and police as a suicide around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

“The post mortem report revealed signs of strangulation, suggesting it to be a murder and not a suicide… After a thorough investigation, we zeroed down on Awasare and placed him under arrest,” said Sub-Inspector KS Rathod, Kothrud police station… Prima facie, it appears that Awasare strangled Kandhare to death following a dispute, and hanged his body to the ceiling fan with a shawl to make it look like suicide.”