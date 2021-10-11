Man held for killing brother in 2019, aide also arrested

Pune rural police recently arrested a man for allegedly murdering his brother two years back following a dispute over their mutual liking for a girl.

An offence of murder has been lodged at Paud police station against accused Yogesh Vilas Idhole (21).

Police said Yogesh, a resident of Washim in the Akola district, was in love with a local girl. His brother Gajanan also liked the same girl, which had led to tension between the siblings, police added. In November 2019, Yogesh invited Gajanan to meet their mother at Jatode village in Mulshi in Pune district and later took him to farmland on the pretext of a liquor party, police said. Yogesh then allegedly killed Gajanan by hitting him with a hard object before proceeding to bury his body on the spot with the help of a friend, who was a 17-year-old at that time, they added.

In the meantime, the woman got married to another man in Akola but Yogesh allegedly contacted her and threatened to circulate her “obscene photographs” on social media, police said. The woman informed her mother about the threat following which she contacted the police, they added.

A team from Paud police station, headed by senior inspector Ashok Dhumal, arrested Yogesh and during interrogation, he revealed his role in his brother’s murder, police said. Yogesh then led the cops to his aide, now 19, who was also arrested, they added.

A press release issued by the police stated that the accused persons have admitted to their involvement in the murder. They have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).