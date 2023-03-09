Man held for ‘issuing death threat’ to son of MNS leader

PUNE CITY police have arrested a man for allegedly issuing death threats and demanding an extortion amount of Rs 30 lakh from Rupesh More, who is son of senior Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More.

Police have identified the accused as Abdul Khalid Abdul Rauf Sayyad (32). He was arrested from Bhiwandi in Thane. He is a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

A few days ago, Rupesh got a message on his WhatsApp account from an unidentified number. Those who forwarded the message made calls to Rupesh saying they have a marriage certificate as per which he got married to a girl. They threatened to circulate this marriage certificate on social media and demanded Rs 30 lakh from Rupesh, police said. They also allegedly gave death threats to Rupesh and asked him to deliver Rs 20 lakh in a car parked near an IT Park in the city. Rupesh initially ignored the matter but after receiving frequent calls, he filed a complaint at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

During investigation, cops arrested Abdul Sayyad. It is suspected that the same accused and his aides similarly threatened and demanded Rs 40 lakh extortion from a prominent builder.

On Tuesday, the builder lodged the FIR at Bundgarden police station. As per the FIR, between March 3 and March 7, the accused allegedly called the complainant from different mobile numbers using different names. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the builder’s son.