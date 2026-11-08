Man held for chopping friend to pieces after drunken brawl

Twenty-four hours after a pair of severed human legs was found in garbage in the Pimple Gurav area, police recovered the rest of the body and have made an arrest in connection with the case.

The victim was identified as Anil Khade, 45, and the accused, Vishnu Kumbhar alias Pintya, 43. The latter was arrested on Saturday and booked for murder.

The investigation revealed that both were friends and had gone drinking together on the day of the murder. It is suspected that following some dispute under the influence of liquor, Kumbhar allegedly murdered Khade, chopped his body with a sharp weapon and threw his legs in a gunny bag and into a garbage bin. Police recovered the rest of Khade’s body from Kumbhar’s house in Vinayak Nagar near Navi Sangvi.