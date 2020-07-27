Pune: Man held for ‘attempting to break ATM machine to steal cash’

Police identified the accused as Amit Ravindra Bhagywant (35), a resident of Dapodi. (Representational Image) Police identified the accused as Amit Ravindra Bhagywant (35), a resident of Dapodi. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break a State Bank of India ATM machine in Shukrawar Peth area. Police identified the accused as Amit Ravindra Bhagywant (35), a resident of Dapodi.

A press release issued on Monday stated that an attempt to steal cash by breaking an SBI ATM machine was made, using a screw driver, on Shivaji Road in Shukrawar Peth, around 8 pm on Friday.

Suyog Poarmle (37), lodged the offence in this case at the Khadak police station. According to police, a team led by senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav initiated a probe in the case. Acting on a tip-off to police constables Rakesh Kshirsagar and Sameer Malvadkar, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Bhagyawant near Natubag on Saturday morning.

Police said he admitted to his involvement in the incident during interrogation. He was booked under sections 379, 511 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. Police havildar Ajiz Baig is investigating the case further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd