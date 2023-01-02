scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Man’s hand severed in axe attack in Pune; 1 held, 3 minors apprehended

According to Chatushringi police, four persons assaulted a group of students near Sai Chowk on the Pashan-Sus Road early on Sunday. The victim’s hand was later re-attached by doctors.

Officers said Tamboli and his friends, who live in Pashan’s Panchvati area, had gone to Sai Chowk for dinner on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man’s hand severed in axe attack in Pune; 1 held, 3 minors apprehended
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A person was arrested and three minors apprehended after they attacked a man with an axe in Pashan amid New Year celebrations, following which his hand got severed from the wrist, Pune police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital soon after and his hand was re-attached by doctors, they added.

Officers identified the victim as Pankaj Tamboli, a 25-year-old student. Besides the three minors who were apprehended, the police also nabbed Gaurav Manwatkar of Tonde Chawl in Sutarwadi. According to Chatushringi police, the four assaulted a group of students near Sai Chowk on the Pashan-Sus Road early on Sunday.

Also Read |Over 160 caught driving drunk in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad over New Year’s weekend

Officers said Tamboli and his friends, who live in Pashan’s Panchvati area, had gone to Sai Chowk for dinner on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Later, they stayed back and wished people gathered there on the occasion of New Year.

Ashutosh Mane, a friend of Tamboli, said in his complaint to the police, “At this time, two persons came on a motorbike and demanded Rs 100 from Pankaj Tamboli and Mayur Funde. When refused, it led to a scuffle.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in-charge of Chatushringi police station, said, “The two who came on the motorcycle were minors. After a while, they called two others to the spot. When the others reached, one of them assaulted Tamboli with an axe… His hand was severed from the wrist.”

More from Pune

The police rushed Tamboli to a nearby hospital soon after. Later, he was shifted to Jupiter Hospital and his hand was re-attached. “He is stable now,” Pandhare added.n

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:28 IST
Next Story

With Andrew Tate’s arrest, a look at the ‘manosphere’ he inhabited

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close