Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Man, grandson killed in bike accident in Pune district’s Dive village

The police have arrested Yashovardhan Magdum, 18, who was riding the bike that allegedly caused the accident.

Gokul and Padmanath were going via Saswad road on a motorcycle on Wednesday, the police said, when around 2 pm, another bike hit them from the rear.

A 65-year-old man and his 10-year-old grandson died in a road accident in Dive village in Maharashtra’s Pune district after a bike rammed into their motorcycle on Hadapsar-Saswad Road on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Gokul Kondiba Zende (65) and his grandson Padmanath Nilesh Zende (10), both residents of Dive, and said that they have arrested Yashovardhan Magdum (18), who was riding the bike that allegedly caused the accident.

Magdum was arrested on charges of negligent driving under sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (a) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Pravin Zende (32), a relative of the deceased, had lodged a first information report (FIR) at Saswad police station, the police said.

Gokul and Padmanath were going via Saswad road on a motorcycle on Wednesday, the police said, when around 2 pm, another bike hit them from the rear. Gokul and Padmanath fell on the road and suffered major injuries that caused their death, the police added. Magdum, a resident of Hadapsar, and pillion Aryan Chinchkar were also injured in the incident.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 09:29 IST
