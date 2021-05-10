Pune: Man, grand-daughter drown as their two-wheeler falls into canal

Officials from Baramati Taluka police station said Pachangane had picked up Samruddhi from her home in Kurkumbh and was taking her to his home in Baramati

A 52-year-old man and his 10-year-old granddaughter drowned after the two-wheeler they were travelling on fell into a canal near Baramati on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Uttam Namdeo Pachangane and his grand daughter Samruddhi Vijay Chavan. Officials from Baramati Taluka police station said Pachangane had picked up Samruddhi from her home in Kurkumbh and was taking her to his home in Baramati.

Inspector Mahesh Dhawan, in-charge of the police station, said, “When Pachangane and his granddaughter were riding on a two wheeler along the Left Neera canal, he lost control at the end point of a bridge and the two fell into the water, along with the bike. The flow of the water was fast and they drowned. Their bodies were taken out by local residents some distance away… the family members were informed.”