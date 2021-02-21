Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping minor daughter

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in October 2019 against the man by his daughter, who was 16 at the time.

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast track court for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his teenage daughter, who in the process got pregnant and suffered a miscarriage.

Judge KK Jahagirdar on Saturday sentenced the man under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also sentenced to one year for physical assault, six months for criminal intimidation, five years and one year for other sections under POCSO Act. The sentence will run concurrently.

The court observed, “I agree with the submission of learned Public Prosecutor that his is a heinous crime committed by accused against his daughter. In order to teach him a lesson and put an example before society, maximum punishment is necessary to be awarded.”

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in October 2019 against the man by his daughter, who was 16 at the time. In her complaint, she said that between June and October 2019, her father, a contractor, had repeatedly raped and sexually abused her. The girl said her father tried to rape her even after the miscarriage and assaulted her and her mother for resisting.

The case was investigated by Assistant inspector Swaraj Patil from Kondhwa police station and Advocate Arundhati Brahme was the Special Public Prosecutor for the case, who examined a total of eight witnesses.