Saturday, February 27, 2021
Man from Odisha arrested with marijuana worth Rs 50,000

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 27, 2021 10:37:23 pm
A man from Odisha was arrested in Chakan for alleged possession of marijuana on Friday.

The accused, Tapas Ranjan Giri (32), was caught when he was going on a two-wheeler from Balaji Nagar to Narmada Park in Medankarwadi on Friday evening. On being searched, green marijuana worth Rs 50,000 was seized from his vehicle, the police said on Saturday.

Giri has been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

