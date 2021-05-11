Man from Delhi booked for ‘raping 23-year-old woman’ in Pune

According to the complaint, she was also raped by the suspect in Goa.

PUNE City Police are probing allegations made by a 23-year-old, who has said that she was raped by a 28-year-old man from Delhi. Police have also booked three more persons, including two women, for allegedly blackmailing her and circulating her photos and videos in order to defame her.

The woman, who is from Latur, is currently pursuing a course in Pune. The four persons named as suspects in the case, including two women, are residents of Delhi. The complainant has said that she had come in contact with some of the suspects on a social media website and the others through them.

The alleged incident took place on the night of February 26 at a hotel in Pune when, according to the woman, the 28-year-old suspect forced her to eat a sweet, after which she was sedated. According to the complaint, she was also raped by the suspect in Goa.

She has also said that the man and the other suspects extorted money from her on various pretexts and later started blackmailing her. They allegedly also sent photos and videos of her to people known to her in order to defame her.

“We have launched a probe into the complaint filed by the woman. We are searching for the suspects, but given the current Covid situation, there are some limitations,” said a police officer.