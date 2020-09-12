Man found hanging from flyover on Sinhagad Road

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no note was found with the body. (Re

An unidentified person was found hanging from the Veer Baji Pasalkar flyover at Wadgaon Dhayari on Sinhagad Road on Saturday.

Local residents spotted the man, who was hanging from the flyover with a saree, and informed police.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no note was found with the body. A case of accidental death has been registered and police are trying to identify the deceased person.

