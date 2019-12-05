Pune: Man forced to ‘marry’ woman in ICU after she attempts suicide

The woman subsequently filed a case of rape against Suraj Nalavade, who is now untraceable. (Picture for representation) The woman subsequently filed a case of rape against Suraj Nalavade, who is now untraceable. (Picture for representation)

A man was forced to marry a woman with whom he had allegedly had a relationship in the ICU of a hospital at Chakan in Pune district, after she tried to end her life, the police said on Thursday.

The woman subsequently filed a case of rape against Suraj Nalavade, who is now untraceable.

The woman had claimed that Nalavade had forced her to have a physical relationship with him. “When she asked him to marry her, he allegedly refused, saying she was from a lower caste,” said an officer from Chakan police station.

On November 27, the woman consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU. “Some members of a little-known local outfit caught hold of Nalavade on the same day and took him to the ICU. They forced him to `marry’ her by exchanging garlands,” the officer said.

Three days later, Nalavade disappeared, snapping all contact with the woman.

Two days ago, the woman filed a case of rape under IPC section 376 and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.

Further probe is on, the police officer said.

