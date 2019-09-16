Pune: Man falls into river, clings on to tree branch for four hours, rescued by NDRF

A 39-year-old man, who had fallen into the swollen Indrayani river near Chakan, clung on to a tree branch in 15-foot-deep water for four hours before being rescued by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday evening.

Advertising

According to Chakan police, the man, identified as Suresh Dhabadgaon, hails from Risod in Washim district and works as a supervisor at a manufacturing unit in Chakan. Duty Officer of Chakan police station, Vilas Gosavi, said: “Dhabadgaon, who lives at Khalumbre near Chakan, had gone for fishing at Indrayani riverbank not far from his house. Around 2 pm, he slipped into the river and was swept away for at least 100 metres to the centre of the flow.”

Gosavi added, “As the river is swollen due to heavy rain in catchment area, some trees were also submerged in the flow. He clung on to the top branch of a tree at a point where the water was 15 feet deep. While his screams were not heard by anyone initially, a man who had come to a crematorium on the riverbank saw him waving and crying for help. The man informed the police and we immediately called the NDRF.”

Deputy Commandant of the 5th Battalion of the NDRF located at Sudumbre, Sachchidanand Gawade, said, “…Our team reached within a few minutes. The team worked against strong current in continuous heavy rainfall. With the help of boat, buoys and ropes, the man was rescued at around 6 pm and was given first aid.”