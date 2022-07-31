scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Man dupes job aspirant of Rs 6L using fake letters of minister, IAS officer; held

An FIR was registered at Dehu Road police station on July 28 based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old resident of Moshi.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 31, 2022 12:09:45 am
The probe suggests that Patil met the complainant at a birthday party at a common friend’s house in March 2021. (Representational/file)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for duping a job aspirant of over Rs 6 lakh in 2021 by using forged letters of then minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh and IAS officer Saurabh Vijay, and assuring him of a job in the state Health Department.

An FIR was registered at Dehu Road police station on July 28 based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old resident of Moshi. Officials said the complainant, an Arts graduate, works as a security guard at an industrial unit in Pimpri and had applied for the process of recruitment for an ambulance driver, initiated by the state Health department in 2015, which was later put on hold. Dehu Road Police on Friday took custody of the accused, 26-year-old Shubham Patil, who was lodged in Taloja Central jail in connection with a cheating
case in which he made false promises of giving jobs at the Mantralaya in Mumbai and took money from aspirants.

More from Pune

The probe suggests that Patil met the complainant at a birthday party at a common friend’s house in March 2021. The complainant mentioned the 2015 recruitment process for ambulance drivers which was put on hold in 2016. Patil allegedly pretended to have contacts in Mantralaya and said he could help the man get the job. Between March 2021 and August 2021, Patil allegedly took Rs 6.66 lakh from the complainant in multiple cash and online transactions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

5

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement