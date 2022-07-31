Man dupes job aspirant of Rs 6L using fake letters of minister, IAS officer; held

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for duping a job aspirant of over Rs 6 lakh in 2021 by using forged letters of then minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh and IAS officer Saurabh Vijay, and assuring him of a job in the state Health Department.

An FIR was registered at Dehu Road police station on July 28 based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old resident of Moshi. Officials said the complainant, an Arts graduate, works as a security guard at an industrial unit in Pimpri and had applied for the process of recruitment for an ambulance driver, initiated by the state Health department in 2015, which was later put on hold. Dehu Road Police on Friday took custody of the accused, 26-year-old Shubham Patil, who was lodged in Taloja Central jail in connection with a cheating

case in which he made false promises of giving jobs at the Mantralaya in Mumbai and took money from aspirants.

The probe suggests that Patil met the complainant at a birthday party at a common friend’s house in March 2021. The complainant mentioned the 2015 recruitment process for ambulance drivers which was put on hold in 2016. Patil allegedly pretended to have contacts in Mantralaya and said he could help the man get the job. Between March 2021 and August 2021, Patil allegedly took Rs 6.66 lakh from the complainant in multiple cash and online transactions.