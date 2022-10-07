Man dupes 200 people in Maharashtra over fake instant loan, arrested

Pune city police last Monday arrested an online fraudster who cheated about 200 persons in Maharashtra through an advertisement on Facebook, promising instant loans of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in two hours.

Police, during the investigation, have found that the accused Vitthal Babu Jarande, 33, resident of Uruli Devachi and native of Osmanabad, have cheated ‘customers’ to the tune of Rs 7 lakh by charging them a ‘processing fee’.

A court remanded him in police custody till Friday.

According to police, Jarande posted an advertisement on his FB page in October 2020 offering loans in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh within two hours, following which he received several queries.

“Jarande used to ask the ‘customers’ to forward him their Aadhaar Card, PAN card, and other documents on his WhatsApp number, along with Rs 5,000 towards processing fees and commission. After receiving the money, he blocked the customers on his phone,” a police official said.

The fraud came to light after one of the victims recently lodged a first information report (FIR) with the Dattawadi police station. A team headed by senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan initiated a probe into the case.