Man duped of Rs 2.8 lakh on false assurance of job abroad

A 57-year-old Pune resident has been duped of Rs 2.8 lakh by online fraudsters on false assurances of providing a job in a foreign country, police said.

The victim, a resident of Sinhagad Road, has lodged the FIR in the case at the Dattawadi police station on Friday.

Police said the complainant registered his details with an online job portal. Following which two persons contacted him over the phone and assured him a job at a petrochemical company in Abu Dhabi, said police.

As the complainant agreed, the duo also arranged his telephonic interview. They gave some back account numbers and asked the complaint to transfer money for arranging his visa, lodging and other work.

Police said the complainant transferred Rs 2,81,543 into the bank accounts, but never got the assured job.

He then lodged a police complaint against the online fraudsters. Police have booked the two accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act

