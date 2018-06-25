Man duped of Rs 2.3 lakh by online fraudsters: Pune cops

An FIR has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station by Guruprasad Kanade, who was lured with an offer of a Rs 15-lakh loan under PMEGP. (Representational) An FIR has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station by Guruprasad Kanade, who was lured with an offer of a Rs 15-lakh loan under PMEGP. (Representational)

A 27-year-old resident of Dhanakawadi was allegedly duped of Rs 2.3 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of providing a loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) of the central government. Police said they suspect an organised racket was behind the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station by Guruprasad Kanade, who was lured with an offer of a Rs 15-lakh loan under PMEGP.

According to the FIR, the incident took place between January 28 and February 12 this year. A police officer said Kanade received a call from a person, who pretended to be from the office that issues loans under PMEGP.

He received calls from two more persons pretending to be from the same office, said police. The suspect asked Kanade to deposit money under various pretexts and made him deposit Rs 2.3 lakh in various bank accounts. Later, when repeated attempts to get in touch with the suspects went answered, he approached the Cyber Crime Cell of the Pune City Police. After primary verification, an offence was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

“The modus operandi is similar to that of a racket of online fraudsters. We are probing the phone numbers and bank accounts given by the suspects to the complainant,” said a police officer.

The PMEGP scheme is run by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), acting as the nodal agency at the national level. At the state level, the scheme is implemented through State KVIC Directorates, State Khadi and Village Industries Boards, District Industries Centres and banks.

