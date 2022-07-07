Man duped of Rs 18 lakh over promise of membership in ‘dating’ service

The employee of a private company was cheated to the tune of Rs 18 lakh after he was lured by false assurances about becoming the member of a ‘dating’ service.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, lodged the first information report this case at the Sinhagad Road police station on Tuesday.

Police said a few months ago, a woman identifying herself as ‘Rina’ contacted the complainant on his cell phone and offered to give him membership to a ’dating’ company, which she claimed provides ‘sexual services by women’.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

‘Rina’ continued to contact the complainant from different phone numbers. After the man agreed to become a member of the ‘dating’ service, she allegedly asked him to pay money for various purposes such as updating his profile. Later, she also allegedly threatened to lodge a criminal case against him.

Police said the complainant transferred, in various installations, money totaling over Rs 18 lakh into different bank accounts through online transactions as per the instructions of the accused between February and April this year.

“The complainant made the entire payment online to the accused using digital platforms. He initially paid Rs 800, after which the accused forwarded him photographs of four women. He was asked to ‘select’ two women. After making the selection, he was asked to pay Rs 21,000 more. Later, as he continued chatting with the suspects, he was asked to transfer more money. The accused also blackmailed the complainant by threatening to lodge an offence against him. We are investigating the case,” said Police Inspector Pramod Waghmare.

Police have booked the unidentified accused in this case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police are probing the mobile phone numbers used by the accused for cheating the complainant, as well as the bank accounts used by them.