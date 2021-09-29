Man driving autorickshaw knocks down policemen on duty, booked for attempt to murder

An unidentified person driving an autorickshaw allegedly tried to run over a police officer at Bhairav Nagar in Dhanori on Tuesday evening. The officer was injured in the incident.

Ganesh Shirsat, a police officer attached to Vishrantwadi police station, has lodged the FIR in this case.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, Shirsat and his colleague, police constable Deepak Rajmane, were on patrolling duty when they received information about a person taking away an autorickshaw that was parked in Bhairav Nagar in Dhanori for the past two days.

Shirsat and Rajmane reached the spot at 5.30 pm and started chasing the autorickshaw on a two-wheeler. They intercepted the vehicle and tried to stop it but the autorickshaw knocked down the police officers.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Constable Rajmane was injured in the incident. He has been admitted to the Command hospital for treatment. The accused escaped from the spot. Probe revealed that the accused was not the owner of this autorickshaw. Further investigation is on. Accused is yet to be identified and arrested,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Nikam, the investigation officer of this case.

The accused has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.