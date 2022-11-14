scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Man drives onto footpath, injures 3; booked for drunk driving

The incident took place on Hinjewadi Wakad Road on November 10 around 10.45 pm when Rushikesh Raje (25), Akshada Mirje (23) and Ashwini Swami (23), all engineers, were on their way home after shopping, and were walking towards Shivaji Chowk in Wakad.

Medical examination revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Singh has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving, negligent act endangering safety and Motor Vehicle Act sections pertaining to driving dangerously and driving under influence.

THREE PERSONS were injured after a man, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, veered his car onto the footpath and hit them, dragging one of them to a distance in the Wakad area. The man, 34-year-old real estate dealer Harsh Mohan Singh, has been booked.

Sub Inspector Mahadev Yelmar, who is probing the case said, “After being hit by the car, Raje and Swami fell on one side while Mirje fell on the other. Mirje was dragged by the car before it came to a halt. Raje and Swami have sustained minor injuries while Mirje has sustained injuries on the head.” Medical examination revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Singh has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving, negligent act endangering safety and Motor Vehicle Act sections pertaining to driving dangerously and driving under influence.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:00:27 am
