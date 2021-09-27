Man dies on expressway when rolls of paper fall on his car

A man was killed when heavy rolls of paper being transported in a truck fell on his car on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Monday morning.

The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel in Raigad at 11.30 am on Pune-Mumbai corridor of the expressway. The deceased, Aditya Tankiwale (32), was a doctor from Navi Mumbai.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

An officer from Khopoli police station in Raigad district said, “On a sharp turn near Adoshi tunnel, a truck carrying heavy rolls of paper had turned turtle. The rolls got displaced from the carrying area of the truck and fell on a car passing by.”

Inspector Shirish Pawar of Khopoli police station said, “The heavy rolls of paper from the truck fell on the car, killing the doctor from Navi Mumbai who was travelling in it. We have booked the driver of the truck on charges of negligence causing death.”