Man dies by suicide over domestic problem: Police

A MAN preparing for competitive examinations was found dead at his residence in Navi Peth on Saturday. The deceased, Amar Mohite (33), was from Sangli district of Maharashtra. According to police, Amar died by suicide due to a domestic problem.

Police said Mohite had been living in Pune since 2010 to prepare for competitive examinations. He had appeared for various competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC and UPSC. He had also cleared an examination, but had not taken up the job. He got married a few months ago. Mohite’s brother is a sub-inspector with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Mohite used to live with his friends in Navi Peth. On Saturday morning, when he didn’t open the door of his room for hours, his friends contacted his brother. When Mohite didn’t answer his brother’s calls, the latter informed Pune City Police.

A team of Vishrambag police station reached the spot soon. Police broke open the door of his room and found Mohite lying unconscious. They also found a bottle of pesticide in the room. Police took his body to the Sassoon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3.10 pm.

As per procedure, a case of accidental death has been lodged at the Vishrambag police station.

Mohite’s brother told the police that he was nervous because of a domestic problem and they do not have a complaint against anybody.