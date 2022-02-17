Man dies by suicide after ‘harassment over repayment of loan he didn’t even receive’

PUNE police are probing a case in which a 22-year-old man died by suicide after executives of a finance company allegedly harassed him and circulated his morphed images to his relatives for recovery of a Rs 8,000 loan which, probe has now revealed, he had not even received.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station against executives of a finance company which offers a facility to disburse small loans through a phone-based application.

The man, who worked at a petrol pump, died by suicide in Manikbag area on January 27.

Initial investigation into the suicide has now revealed that the youth was being harassed by some executives of a finance company. Officials said that while he had made an application for a small loan of Rs 8,000, investigation suggests that he had not received the amount.

Inspector P R Waghmare of Sinhagad Road police, who is investigating the case, said, “The deceased hailed from Kerala

Recently, he started receiving messages for the repayment of a loan of Rs 8,000. Probe till now suggests that he had not even received that loan amount. The company executives later started harassing him. His morphed nude images were circulated to his relatives in Kerala. The complainant in the case, who is his relative, has alleged that he ended his life because of this harassment. Primary probe suggests the same.”

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

“We are yet to ascertain how he started receiving messages in spite of not receiving the loan amount. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered and we are working on various angles,” said Inspector Waghmare.