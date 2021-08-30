Man dies after wall of residential complex collapses on him in Pimpri

A 47-year-old man, who worked as conductor for the civic transport bus service, was killed after a wall of a residential society collapsed on him while he was walking towards his home in Pimpri on Saturday afternoon.

Police have booked the builder, office bearers of the residential society, and a civic works contractor for an ongoing sewage work adjacent to the site.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on August 27 on Junakate Pimple Road in Pimpri, when the deceased, identified as Rajesh Jaywam Gaikwad (47), was walking towards his house with a friend. The compound wall of a residential society, next to which the excavation for civic sewage work was going on, suddenly fell on Gaikwad. He was completely crushed under it.

Several people rushed to rescue him. However, when he was taken out from under the rubble and rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

On Sunday, a First Information Report under charges of causing death due to negligence was registered at Pimpri police station based on the complaint filed by Gaikwad’s younger brother Ranjit.

No arrests have been made yet, a police officer said, adding that a probe has been launched.