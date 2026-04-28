Man climbs 132 kV high-tension tower in Pimpri Chinchwad, rescued after mass power shutdown

The fire-brigade team rescuing the mentally unstable man who climbed atop a 132 kV high-tension transmission tower in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday night (Express photo)

High drama and chaos ensued after an unidentified, mentally unstable man climbed a 132 kV high-tension transmission tower in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday night, prompting a major emergency response.

The man, presumed to be in his 20s, was rescued by the fire brigade after a high-risk operation by shutting down the transmission supply as a safety measure.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 9.15 pm, after some local people spotted a man who had climbed the high-tension power transmission tower in the Yamuna Nagar area on Nigdi Talawade Road.

The police and fire brigade teams tried to call the individual down, but he would not listen.