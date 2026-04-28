Man climbs 132 kV high-tension tower in Pimpri Chinchwad, rescued after mass power shutdown

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High drama and chaos ensued after an unidentified, mentally unstable man climbed a 132 kV high-tension transmission tower in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday night, prompting a major emergency response.
The man, presumed to be in his 20s, was rescued by the fire brigade after a high-risk operation by shutting down the transmission supply as a safety measure.
According to the police, the incident was reported around 9.15 pm, after some local people spotted a man who had climbed the high-tension power transmission tower in the Yamuna Nagar area on Nigdi Talawade Road.
The police and fire brigade teams tried to call the individual down, but he would not listen.
“We realised that the man was mentally unstable and that a rescue operation had to be conducted to bring him down. Multiple teams of the fire brigade were deployed along with teams from the local police units,” said an officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police.
The local police had a challenging task managing the large crowd that had gathered at the spot.
“A huge crowd comprising over 5,000 people had gathered at the location. The police teams focused on crowd and traffic control, while the fire brigade deployed their truck-mounted aerial platform skylift,” he added.
“After we initiated the response, it took close to one and a half hours to shut down the 132 KV high tension transmission supply and an additional half an hour for earthing the static current. A team of fire brigade personnel conducted the high-risk rescue operation in the subsequent 15 minutes, and the man was handed over to the police,” said Rushikant Chipade of Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade.
Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Nigdi police station said, “The man has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, and efforts are underway to establish his identity and trace his family.”