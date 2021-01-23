Man cheats jeweller of nearly Rs 50 lakh by giving him ‘sand that becomes gold’

The complainant realised he had been cheated when he set the sand on fire, police said. (Representational)

Three persons duped a jeweller in Hadapsar of Rs 49.92 lakh by giving him sand that they said will convert into gold upon heating.

The 39-year-old jeweller, who runs a shop in Hadapsar, lodged the FIR in this case at Hadapsar police station on Thursday.

According to police, one of the accused had come to the complainant’s shop to purchase a gold ring at least a year ago. He became acquainted with the complainant’s family and got on friendly terms with them, police said. He used to give the complainant’s family milk products, rice and other items, police said.

The accused gave at least four kilograms of sand to the complainant, police said. The accused told the jeweller that he had got this sand from Bengal and upon being burnt, it converts into gold, police said. The accused also took at least Rs 30 lakh and 48 tolas of gold from the complainant, police said.

The complainant realised he had been cheated when he set the sand on fire, police said.

The police have booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.