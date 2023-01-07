scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Man cheated of Rs 19.7 lakh in bid to buy Bitcoin, one held

Police have identified the accused as Priyesh Rao alias Shetty alias Mukul (34), a resident of Karjat in Raigad district. His aide Shabbir Shaikh (41), a businessman from Mira Road in Mumbai, has also been arrested.

According to the complaint, nearly a year ago, the accused held a meeting with the victim at his office and promised to sell him Bitcoins.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated a private company staffer to the tune of Rs 19.7 lakh by promising to sell him Bitcoins.

His aide Shabbir Shaikh (41), a businessman from Mira Road in Mumbai, has also been arrested.

A 36-year-old man, residing in Shaniwar Peth area, had lodged the first information report in this case at the Shivajinagar police station in March. Based on his complaint, police had booked Priyesh and Sujay Paul of Handewadi Road, under sections 419, 420, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, nearly a year ago, the accused held a meeting with the victim at his office and promised to sell him Bitcoins. Assuring that he will be given three Bitcoins, the accused took Rs 19.7 lakh from him through online transactions. But he never got the Bitcoins.

Through technical investigation of cell phone numbers and other information, police managed to get a photograph of the accused. During further probe, police traced Mukul to Raigad and arrested him there.

Police recovered seven cell phones, 10 sim cards, 18 passbooks of different bank accounts, eight debit cards and other material from his possession. Police also arrested Shabbir Shaikh and search is on for the remaining accused, according to police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 23:51 IST
