Man chained after being caught trespassing, dies in confinement

Police have not ruled out the possibility of him having been beaten up by the people and said that an autopsy will ascertain physical assault. (Representational)

A man who trespassed into a house in Pimpri Chinchwad during early hours of Tuesday and was caught and tied with rope and chain by local residents, died while in confinement, police officials said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police said that the man, who was in his late 20s, had entered a house in the Bhosari Gaothan area of Pimpri Chinchwad sometime around 5 am on Tuesday, possibly with a motive of theft.

He was caught by the local residents and was tied with rope and chain. Police have not ruled out the possibility of him having been beaten up by the people and said that an autopsy will ascertain physical assault. Cops are yet to identify the deceased.

Additional Commissioner of Police for Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction, Ramnath Pokale said, “As per our primary information, the man who was possibly under influence of either alcohol or drugs, had entered into a house. He was caught and tied by the people and has died in confinement. After the death was reported to us, our team went to the spot. Primary probe suggests that there are no external injury marks except some bruises. Post mortem examination will confirm whether he was beaten up.”

Senior inspector Shankar Awatade of Bhosari police station said, “The man may have entered the house with a motive of theft. But was caught and tied by the residents. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to his death.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd