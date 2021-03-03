Man caught for not wearing face mask poses as ACP; arrested: Cops

The accused was subsequently taken to Kudalwadi police chowki. (Representational)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) attached with Mumbai Police, when he was caught for flouting Covid-19 norms in a public place.

According to a press release issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday, the local traffic police had stopped a car at Jadhav Sarkar Chowk in Kudalwadi area around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. One Pravin Lakshman Suryawanshi and another person were allegedly not wearing face masks while they were travelling in their car in the area.

When the officers on duty had questioned the duo, Suryawanshi allegedly claimed to be an ACP attached to Mumbai Police. The traffic cops then asked for the man’s identity card to verify his details and it turned out to be a fake one. The accused was subsequently taken to Kudalwadi police chowki.

“Police Naik Sunil Gaikwad of Nigdi traffic division lodged the FIR in this case at Chikhali police station. The accused was booked under IPC sections 468, 471, 420, 170 and 171,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sudhir Hiremath.