Man booked for posing as railway officer at Pune railway station to cheat Karnataka job aspirants

The police said that the Railway Protection Force personnel spotted the accused with eight youngsters from Karnataka at the parking lot of the Divisional Railway Manager office at the Pune Railway Station

The Pune city police have booked a man for allegedly posing as a railway officer who assured various contractual jobs in the Railways to youngsters from Karnataka.

The police have identified the accused as Nilesh Chandrakant Shelke, 39, who hails from Mumbai.

The police said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted Shelke with eight young men from Karnataka at the parking lot of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office at the Pune Railway Station at 12.35 pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that Shelke claimed to be a senior officer in the Railways and assured Group C and Group D jobs to the youngsters,” said Sub-Inspector Dhiraj Gupta, the investigation officer.