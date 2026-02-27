Man booked for posing as railway officer at Pune railway station to cheat Karnataka job aspirants

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune city police have booked a man for allegedly posing as a railway officer who assured various contractual jobs in the Railways to youngsters from Karnataka.
The police have identified the accused as Nilesh Chandrakant Shelke, 39, who hails from Mumbai.
The police said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted Shelke with eight young men from Karnataka at the parking lot of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office at the Pune Railway Station at 12.35 pm on Wednesday.
“It is alleged that Shelke claimed to be a senior officer in the Railways and assured Group C and Group D jobs to the youngsters,” said Sub-Inspector Dhiraj Gupta, the investigation officer.
Gupta said that the job aspirants came to Pune through an institute in Karnataka that trains youngsters for government jobs.
“The RPF personnel nabbed Shelke for inquiry as they found him suspiciously checking certain documents like Aadhaar cards and other papers of the job aspirants. He allegedly assured them contractual jobs in the Railways. But he did not accept any money. He has not been arrested, but a notice has been issued to him as per the law for probing the case further,” the officer said.
An officer posted at the Pune Railway Station has lodged a complaint at the Bundgarden police station on Wednesday.
The police have booked Shelke under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 204 (personating a public servant) and 319(2) (cheating by personation).
Senior police inspector Santosh Pandhare of the Bundgarden police station said further investigation is on against the accused.